Rare Princess Diana garments to be displayed at Newbridge Silverware

Rare Princess Diana garments are set to be displayed at Newbridge Silverware.

The Museum of Style Icons will show three of the late Princess of Wales’ iconic outfits at an exhibition dedicated to her.

The new exhibition, which is called Princess Diana – Fashion from the Wardobe of the People’s Princess, will open to the public on Friday, May 5.

One of the garments set to be displayed is a stunning red silk Bruce Oldfield gown, which Princess Diana worn while attending the premiere of Hot Shots at the Odeon, Leicester Square in London back in 1991.

The second is a Catherine Walker black and white strapless dress, which the late mother-of-two wore to a private function.

The final is another Catherine Walker dress worn by the late Princess of Wales to a gala dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto back in 1986.

The three iconic garments will be showcased alongside the permanent Princess Diana exhibit in the Museum fo Style Icons – which includes the dress she wore in her famous engagement portrait back in 1981.

Portraits of a Princess.

Engagement photography portfolio by Snowdon.#PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/O9kV6cCrPa — princessdianafan (@Dianafan100) July 20, 2017

The Museum of Style Icons at the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre in Co. Kildare is open to the public seven days a week and admission is free.

It contains one of the most unique collections of fashion and cinema memorabilia in the world.

Some of the legendary stars whose garments ad personal effects are on permanent display include Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.