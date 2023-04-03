Popular Formula 1 driver announces split from longterm girlfriend in emotional statement

Fernando Alonso has announced his split from his longterm girlfriend Andrea Schlager.

The Aston Martin driver, who appears in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, shared the news on his Instagram Story.

After claiming a podium at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, the two-time F1 champion shared a photo of him and Andrea alongside an emotional statement.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended,” the message read.

“We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.”

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Andrea is a well-known F1 journalist and TV presenter, who met Alonso while working on the paddock.

The Spaniard is currently enjoying a very successful start to the new F1 season with Aston Martin, following his departure from Alpine.

His decision to leave Alpine was documented in the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which hit Netflix in February.

The popular series takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

Drive to Survive has become a huge attraction in recent years, which has no doubt increased the popularity of Formula 1 as a sport.