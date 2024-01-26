Jurgen Klopp shocks football world as he announces he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Jurgen Klopp has shocked the football world as he announced he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The German manager revealed the news in an interview today with the club’s website, confessing he is “running out of energy.”

During his 9-year stint as Liverpool FC’s boss, he has led the team to victory in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

In the YouTube video, Jurgen said: “I will leave the club at the end of the season, I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.”

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp’s assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will also leave the club this summer – and are hoping to move into management.

The 56-year-old confessed he informed the club of his decision to step down in November last year and revealed he said it while they were discussing transfer targets for next summer.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that,” he said.

The president of Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group expressed no bitter emotions towards the manager and instead commended him for his achievements while at the club.

Mike Gordon began the statement with a declaration of gratitude: “First and foremost, on behalf of John Henry and Tom Werner, I would like to state our profound appreciation for Jurgen.”

“It goes without saying that we will be hugely saddened to lose not just a manager of such calibre, but a person and leader for whom we have enormous respect, gratitude and affection. At the same time, we fully respect his wishes and the reasons why he has decided the current season will be his last at Liverpool.”

“Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign. Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jurgen.”