Here’s who is tipped to win the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

We’re just days away from the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool will host the 67th annual contest on behalf of Ukraine.

The Grand Final will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, May 13, while the semi-finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11.

According to Betfair, Sweden’s Loreen is currently tipped to win the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with odds at 8/13.

The 39-year-old, whose song is titled Tattoo, won the competition with her hit Euphoria back in 2012.

Elsewhere Finland have odds at 15/8, followed by Ukraine, Spain and France with respective odds at 13/1, 14/1 and 17/1.

Unfortunately Wild Youth, who are representing Ireland at Eurovision, only have odds at 150/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With Eurovision 2023 edging closer and closer, the United Kingdom are big 45/1 outsiders to win the Song Contest for the first time since 1997.”

“The UK’s odds to go all the way continue to drift as they were 35/1 last week. Meanwhile, Sweden are the strong 8/13 odds-on favourites to win Eurovision, with Ukraine 13/1 to repeat last year’s victory.”