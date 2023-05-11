Here’s who is tipped to qualify from the second Eurovision semi-final

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest takes place tonight, May 11.

It will see sixteen countries take to the stage – including Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia.

Ten of these countries will qualify to compete in Saturday night’s grand final.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, and saw Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia Sweden, and Switzerland go through to the grand final.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as ‘The Big 5’, automatically qualify for the final each year, as well as last year’s winner: Ukraine

According to Betfair, the odds currently stand at:

Austria: 1/80

Australia: 1/25

Cyprus: 1/20

Armenia: 1/16

Slovenia: 1/12

Georgia: 1/9

Lithuania: 1/8

Belgium: 1/7

Poland: 1/6

Estonia: 4/5

Denmark: 5/6

Albania: EVS

Greece: 6/4

Iceland: 7/2

Romania: 11/1

San Marino: 14/1

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest airs tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One.