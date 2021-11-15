Careers: Junior Reporter

Junior Reporter

Goss.ie is currently seeking a new Junior Reporter to join our growing team.

Goss.ie is Ireland’s leading showbiz news website, always first for breaking entertainment news, we keep our readers up to date on all the latest celebrity news before anybody else.

We are looking for an aspiring journalist with a love for all things celebrity, breaking news, and someone who knows the Irish influencer industry inside out.

You will:

Publish Goss.ie content during your shifts (including social media platforms)

Create unique editorial content

Conduct interviews

Provide exclusive content

Come up with creative viral features

Who are we looking for?

An ambitious and enthusiastic individual with knowledge of the Irish showbiz industry

A self-starter ideally with a background in journalism (eg college degree in communications/journalism or work experience in said areas).

Experience with WordPress is important

Someone who is obsessed with celebrity culture and knows the latest on everything from the Kardashians to what the biggest trends on TikTok are

If you think you are the perfect fit for this role, email your CV and Cover Letter to kendra@goss.ie.