Ashling Murphy to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Ashling Murphy’s funeral will take place on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was murdered in broad daylight.

According to the funeral arrangements published on RIP.ie, Ashling “will repose in her family home on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm, strictly. Also on Monday from 3pm until 8pm, strictly. Rosary on both nights will take place at 8pm.”

“Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Tuesday, please.”

A live stream of the funeral will be available here or on the back up link here.

There has been an outpour of anger and sadness over Ashling’s death, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

There have been hundreds of vigils held across Ireland and across the globe in honour of the late primary school teacher.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, but was later released and ruled out as a suspect. Gardaí have now identified another person of interest.

Gardaí are appealing for people with information surrounding Ashling’s murder to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.