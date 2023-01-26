Allianz and Women’s Aid ask the Irish public to #StandStrong against domestic abuse with new campaign

Allianz Insurance and Women’s Aid are hoping to raise €2.4million over the next three years to support the work of Women’s Aid.

To help reach this goal, everyone in Ireland is invited to show solidarity by donating on the #StandStrong platform and doing the Warrior Pose on February 6th.

The yoga pose is a non-confrontational symbol of focus, confidence and courage and an inclusive and strong way for everyone to show their support for women subjected to

domestic abuse.

The #StandStrong movement aims to become a new annual key date in Ireland’s cultural calendar, wanting to engage, educate and empower people to combat domestic abuse, remove stigma surrounding it and drive for zero tolerance, while raising much-needed funds for Women’s Aid.

Sarah Benson, CEO Women’s Aid, said: “Domestic abuse is a complex issue which takes many forms and affects 1 in 4 women in Ireland, from all backgrounds and ages.”

“One in two adults in Ireland knows someone who has experienced abuse. Through the #StandStrong movement we aim to drive greater awareness of the issue of domestic abuse.”

“Donations through the campaign can help change lives and will support the 24hr National Freephone Helpline as well as face to-face support, practical assistance to women in need and so much more.”

On February 6th show your support for @womens_aid : 👉 Take a photo doing the warrior pose

👉 Post with #StandStrong

👉 Donate at https://t.co/Hsdk89HvCk

👉 Tag your friends and ask them to share & donate See more at: https://t.co/lAupEV5fTk #WorldsStrongestWomen pic.twitter.com/4TraDgKo8L — Allianz Ireland (@AllianzIreland) January 25, 2023

Ursula Murphy, Chief Transformation Officer of Allianz Insurance, added: “Protection is at the core of insurance, and Allianz’s purpose is securing people’s future, and giving them courage for what’s ahead.”

“Domestic abuse is a societal issue with long-term effects on women, children, families and communities.”

“As part of the #StandStrong movement, we aim to raise greater awareness of domestic abuse and provide a platform for change, and show that such abuse is never acceptable, under any circumstance.”

As one of the founding signatories of the #StandStrong movement, Irish Paralympic Champion Ellen Keane said: “I am honoured to support such an impactful cause.”

“I’d like to encourage everyone in Ireland to join the movement and, as a community, to stand together and #StandStrong on the 6th of February. Together we can help raise greater awareness of this issue and encourage people to start lifesaving conversations.”

“On 6th February stop what you are doing, if only for a brief moment, and publicly stand strong in support of women suffering from domestic abuse. Let’s show that the whole country is behind them!”

To donate and for more information on how to get involved visit standstrong.ie.