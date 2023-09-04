Wolfe Tones tease ‘major’ announcement after epic Electric Picnic performance

The Wolfe Tones have teased a “major” announcement, after their epic Electric Picnic performance.

The legendary band, who formed 60 years ago, made history with their performance in the Electric Arena on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, with fans enjoying the music inside and outside the tent, singing along to every song.”

Thank you @EPfestival for having us tonight! Thank you to the massive crowds who thronged the Electric Arena tent, we are truly humbled. Our sincerest thanks! pic.twitter.com/MvFSCnTt3T — The Wolfe Tones 🇮🇪 (@wolfetones) September 3, 2023

Festival-goers have since been calling for the group to return to Stradbally next year but this time, perform on the Main Stage.

After their performance, the band took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for their support.

They wrote: “Thank you @EPfestival for having us tonight! Thank you to the massive crowds who thronged the Electric Arena tent, we are truly humbled. Our sincerest thanks!”

why are the wolfe tones not main stage at electric picnic pic.twitter.com/dnsiMQd2sR — lorna 🫧 (@lornacb_) September 3, 2023

On Monday morning, The Wolfe Tones teased an exciting announcement coming later this week.

They wrote: “Major Wolfe Tones’ announcement coming on Wednesday morning, stay tuned …”

Major Wolfe Tones' announcement coming on Wednesday morning, stay tuned … 😊 pic.twitter.com/9usHuwIl4d — The Wolfe Tones 🇮🇪 (@wolfetones) September 4, 2023