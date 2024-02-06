The Corrs announce new tour

Irish icons The Corrs have announced that they are going on tour!

The band consisting of Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr are set to hit the road this November after announcing multiple dates across the UK and Ireland.

The band has sold over 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles, including Breathless and Runaway.

The Talk On Corners Tour will see the siblings play in the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 7, with the Irish band playing in the 3Arena on November 8.

Other venues include Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale on Wednesday February 7, with general sale being released on Friday February 9.

The band will also be joined by Natalie Imbruglia who is best known for her hit-single, Torn.

Full dates for their new tour can be found below:

Friday 8 November SSE Arena Belfast

Saturday 9 November 3Arena Dublin

Monday 11 November AO Arena Manchester

Tuesday 12 November Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thursday 14 November Resorts World Arena Birmingham

Friday 15 November Utilita Arena Newcastle

Sunday 17 November OVO Hydro Glasgow

Monday 18 November Utilita Arena Sheffield