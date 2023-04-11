SZA announces gig in Dublin’s 3Arena this summer

It’s official: SZA is coming to Ireland this summer.

The Kill Bill singer will kick off the European leg of her S.O.S. Tan in Amsterdam on June 1, and will then perform at venues in Paris, Berlin, London and more.

The Grammy-award-winning artist will wrap up the European leg of the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena on June 21, before heading back to North America for more gigs.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 12pm on Ticketmaster.

The 2023 tour follows SZA’s hugely successful sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December and earned the superstar the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States.

The album also claimed ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – the most among albums by women in seven years.

During the first run of the S.O.S. Tour earlier this year, SZA gave unforgettable performances night after night.

The platinum recording artist performed classics like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” in addition to newer mega-hits such as “Kill Bill,” and “Shirt.”

Fans also got to experience special performances from a number of surprise guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more.