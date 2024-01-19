Perrie Edwards sends fans into a frenzy as she shares ‘behind the scenes glimpse at music video’

Perrie Edwards has sent fans into a frenzy as she shared a “behind-the-scenes glimpse at music video.”

Last week, the 30-year-old revealed on Instagram that she’s getting ready to release her highly anticipated solo single following her band’s breakup in 2022.

Little Mix disbanded in May 2022 following the departure of Jesy Nelson in 2020.

The singer uploaded a teaser last week of her in the studio alongside the caption: “Singing my little heart out… music pending… 🎶”

And it looks like the music video for the new song won’t be far behind as she posted a shot of herself in full glam and heels sitting with her team last night.

Excited fans rushed to the comment section to beg the 30-year-old for more details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

One fan asked: “IS THIS BEHIND THE SCENES OF A MUSIC VIDEO?”

Another pleaded: “Stop with the teasing and give us what we want 🔥🔥🔥”

Perrie recently signed a deal with Columbia Records, the label that produced the first five Little Mix albums alongside Simon Cowell’s former production company SyCo

Opening up about her debut, Perrie recently told The Sun: “I didn’t want to decide on a single and release it until my album was finished, or pretty much done. I feel like now it is in a very good place.”

“We have decided the first single, second and third. They are all different sounds.”

“When I got in the studio I didn’t know what genres I wanted to do, so I experimented a lot.”

On New Year’s Eve, the singer took to Instagram to open up about the feelings of “self-doubt” she experiences.

“Anyone else get this weird feeling come over them at New Year? Like the feeling of self-doubt starts creeping in, or sudden thoughts of worry that you didn’t achieve enough this year float around in your head.”

“I always feel it. It’s strange. Remember you’re enough. Just getting through the year is sometimes tough enough in itself.”

She added: “So give yourself credit.”

“I’m so grateful that I have my family and my loved ones around me. We’re so blessed and it can’t ever be taken for granted.”

“A huge cloud hanging over us right now is the conflict happening in the world and it is heartbreaking to see, I really hope for more peace in 2024.”