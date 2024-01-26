Paloma Faith opens up about her divorce saying it’s the ‘worst thing that’s ever happened’ to her

Paloma Faith has opened up about her divorce and said it was the “worst thing that’s ever happened” to her.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer appeared on This Morning today to speak about her new album The Glorification of Sadness which she said was inspired by her split.

The 42-year-old got candid with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and revealed she does feel a sense of “guilt” that she has failed her children.

Paloma said: “I feel a real sense of responsibility, stages of grief are still present and even two years on I still feel this guilt that I have failed my children.”

The singer confirmed her separation from Leyman Lahcine, the father of her two young daughters in 2022.

She added: “It’s definitely biggest failure and my only regret and I have never really been someone who regretted anything.”

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said she has used the grieving process of the relationship as inspiration for her new album, in particular its lead single How You Leave A Man.

The mother-of-two said: “It’s about the worst breakup I’ve ever had, because it’s the longest relationship I’ve ever had, and we obviously had two kids together, so it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

“I couldn’t ignore it when I was writing, but also the most private I feel about it because there’s kids involved, so it’s weird but I’m hoping the songs speak for themselves.”

She quipped: “I’m not mincing my words, am I, when I’m doing a song called How You Leave A Man? It’s like, ‘Oh I wonder what it’s about.’ But I find it liberating.”

“I feel like the whole album, when you go from start to finish, it’s basically chronicling the stages of grief and it goes from the self destructive moments to the insular moments to the really vulnerable moments and actually the kind of unusual bits for me as a female artist are the empowered moments.”