James Arthur reveals he locked himself ‘in a cubicle crying’ after receiving news

James Arthur has revealed that he locked himself “in a cubicle crying” after receiving news that his latest album was a hit.

The singer achieved his second number-one album with Bitter Sweet Love.

The 2012 X-Factor Winner admitted that the success of this album means “so much” to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Arthur (@jamesarthur23)

James confessed: “I’m really emotional about this one, I’ve been locked in a cubicle crying for the last hour.”

“Bitter Sweet Love is the official number one album in the UK this week, the best-selling record of the week, which means so much to me.”

“Bitter Sweet Love is the official number one album in the UK this week, the best-selling record of the week, which means so much to me.”

The singer continued: “It’s been eight years since I last had a number one album, and I’ve been in the game over 10 years.”

“I feel like this is symbolic of all the highs and lows; everything we’ve been through.”

“There’s no “i” in “team”. My management, my label, my friends and family, but most importantly my fans. You made this happen for me.”

“I can’t thank you enough for constantly campaigning and supporting; and showing up for me,” he continued.

“My heart is full, thank you very much.”

Bitter Sweet Love is also the biggest record on digital downloads this week and also debuted at number seven on the official vinyl albums chart according to the Official Charts Company.

However, the Cars Outside singer revealed last week that he is set for a dramatic career as he plans to quit music.

James shared that he will pack in the singing once his sixth and final album on his record deal is complete.

The 35-year-old admitted that his dream is to pursue acting: “I am really interested in it.”

“I sort of chose music because it made more sense,” he added.

“I do a bit of acting in my videos and I enjoy that but it’s gotta be the right project.”

“At some point, I’d love to spend a couple of years focusing on acting and parking the music for a bit.”

James continued: “I will do that after my next album.”

“Then take a bit of a hiatus and focus on my acting because I’ve got one more album on my record deal.”

The singer also revealed that he felt a bit “disillusioned” after the release of his 2021 album but that the birth of his daughter saved him.

He said: “I had just come off tour and felt a bit disillusioned with where I was in my career.”

“I felt like I wasn’t ever going to get my flowers for what I’ve achieved in the music industry and there was part of me that felt like I’d been chasing this very self-indulgent, ego-driven goal and having a kid, it was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

“I definitely grew up wanting the Brits and the Grammy nominations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Arthur (@jamesarthur23)

The singer welcomed daughter Emily in 2022 and revealed how fatherhood has removed his ego and restored his love for music.

He said: “I think becoming a dad, that has genuinely made me care so much less about external opinion.