Here’s the incredible setlist for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour officially kicked off on Wednesday, May 10, in Stockholm.

The 41-year-old, who hasn’t been on tour since 2016, didn’t disappoint as she belted out over 45 songs across a three-hour set.

Queen Bey opened the show in a silver jumpsuit with a rendition of Dangerously in Love, before performing a medley of hits from all seven of her studio albums.

Miss Carter in full #Beyoncé mode while performing one of my all-time favourite songs of her… Ugh, QUEEN!pic.twitter.com/vsm11uaVYe — Marino (@EclecticMarino) May 10, 2023

Although the songstress is performing several UK and European dates as part of her tour, she has not announced a date in Ireland – leaving fans devastated.

The Renaissance World Tour will continue across Europe through June, before the North American leg kicks off in July.

According to Forbes, the tour could gross up to $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.

The publication explains that the estimate is based on “optimistic” assumptions on the number of fans buying tickets and a high average ticket price of $700.

The estimate also includes the “considerable share” of merchandise proceeds Beyoncé will take home, and the tour expenses she will have to pay.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE last year.

The album includes tracks Break My Soul, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

Check out the full setlist for the Renaissance World Tour below:

Dangerously in Love Flaws and All 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down I Care Energy (Interlude) I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams Lift Off 7/11 (Interlude) Cuff It / Cuff It (Wetter Remix) Energy Break My Soul / Break My Soul (Queens Mix) No Angel / Pretty Hurts (Interlude) Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) My Power Black Parade / Alright Savage (Megan Thee Stallion remix) Partition Yonce / Family Feud (Interlude) Church Girl Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go / Freakum Dress Rather Die Young Love on Top / I Want You Back (Jackson 5 Cover) Crazy in Love Green Light (Interlude) Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Naughty Girl Move Heated Already / Kitty Kat / Flawless / Find Your Way Back / Heard About Us / End of Time (Interlude) Thique / Toxic (Britney Spears cover) All Up In Your Mind Drunk in Love Ghost (Interlude) America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Blow Pure / Runaway (Interlude) Summer Renaissance