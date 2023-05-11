Ad
Here’s the incredible setlist for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Kendra Becker | Editor
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour officially kicked off on Wednesday, May 10, in Stockholm.

The 41-year-old, who hasn’t been on tour since 2016, didn’t disappoint as she belted out over 45 songs across a three-hour set.

Queen Bey opened the show in a silver jumpsuit with a rendition of Dangerously in Love, before performing a medley of hits from all seven of her studio albums.

Although the songstress is performing several UK and European dates as part of her tour, she has not announced a date in Ireland – leaving fans devastated.

The Renaissance World Tour will continue across Europe through June, before the North American leg kicks off in July.

According to Forbes, the tour could gross up to $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.

The publication explains that the estimate is based on “optimistic” assumptions on the number of fans buying tickets and a high average ticket price of $700.

The estimate also includes the “considerable share” of merchandise proceeds Beyoncé will take home, and the tour expenses she will have to pay.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE last year.

The album includes tracks Break My Soul, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

Check out the full setlist for the Renaissance World Tour below:

  1. Dangerously in Love
  2. Flaws and All
  3. 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
  4. I Care
  5. Energy (Interlude)
  6. I’m That Girl
  7. Cozy
  8. Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
  9. Lift Off
  10. 7/11 (Interlude)
  11. Cuff It / Cuff It (Wetter Remix)
  12. Energy
  13. Break My Soul / Break My Soul (Queens Mix)
  14. No Angel / Pretty Hurts (Interlude)
  15. Formation
  16. Diva
  17. Run the World (Girls)
  18. My Power
  19. Black Parade / Alright
  20. Savage (Megan Thee Stallion remix)
  21. Partition
  22. Yonce / Family Feud (Interlude)
  23. Church Girl
  24. Get Me Bodied
  25. Before I Let Go / Freakum Dress
  26. Rather Die Young
  27. Love on Top / I Want You Back (Jackson 5 Cover)
  28. Crazy in Love
  29. Green Light (Interlude)
  30. Plastic Off the Sofa
  31. Virgo’s Groove
  32. Naughty Girl
  33. Move
  34. Heated
  35. Already / Kitty Kat / Flawless / Find Your Way Back / Heard About Us / End of Time (Interlude)
  36. Thique / Toxic (Britney Spears cover)
  37. All Up In Your Mind
  38. Drunk in Love
  39. Ghost (Interlude)
  40. America Has a Problem
  41. Pure/Honey
  42. Blow
  43. Pure / Runaway (Interlude)
  44. Summer Renaissance

 

