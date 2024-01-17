Gwen Stefani has GREAT news for fans of No Doubt

Gwen Stefani has announced that she will be rejoining her band No Doubt for a surprise performance this year.
The 54-year-old casually dropped the bombshell in a new video shared on the band’s social media pages.
In the video, the pop singer can be seen looking through a bunch of nostalgic items and memories from her time in the band.
Gwen started the video by showcasing the original artwork for the band’s Beacon Street collection.
While showing off the poster, the singer said: “I actually did this actual collage myself.”
She added: “This is actually bringing back so many memories.”
Gwen continued: “I’m going to text Tony right now,” referring to the bassist from the band, Tony Kanal.
The video then cut to a group video call with Gwen catching up with everyone from the band including Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont.
After a few seconds on the call, the bandmates all agreed: “We should do a show.”
The band also announced on Instagram yesterday that they would be performing at the famous music festival Coachella.
The six-day festival is spread out over two weeks and is set to take place in April this year.
No Doubt’s announcement said: “@coachella 2024 We’ll see you in the desert this April!!! Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT.”
