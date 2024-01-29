First round of acts announced for Longitude 2024

The first round of acts have been announced for Longitude 2024.

The popular festival will return to Marlay Park this summer from Saturday June 29th, to Sunday June 30th 2024, subject to licence.

Central Cee has been confirmed as the Saturday headliner.

Rising to prominence in 2020 with singes Day in the Life and Loading, he achieved further success with his single Doja in 2022.

In June 2023, he released Sprinter which became his first UK number-one single.

Brit-award winning singer, songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill will also perform on Saturday.

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat will headline Sunday night at Longitude – her first Irish show since 2018.

Last year, Doja Cat released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Scarlet.

The album features the smash single Paint The Town Red, which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart – and was the first rap song of the year to reach the #1 spot.

Sunday 30th June will also see US rapper 21 Savage make his hugely anticipated Irish debut.

Joining Central Cee, Doja Cat, Becky Hill and 21 Savage, across the weekend will feature Belters Only, blk. D-Block Europe, Joel Corry, Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and Kenya Grace, plus many more artists to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2nd, at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

Two Day Tickets are priced at €199.50, and Day Tickets will cost you €99.90. All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee.