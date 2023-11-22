First acts announced for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2024 – including Nelly Furtado and BICEP

The first acts have been announced for Forbidden Fruit Festival in 2024.

The popular festival will return to The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham in Dublin on the June Bank Holiday Weekend, Saturday the 1st & Sunday the 2nd of June.

Nelly Furtado leads the lineup for 2024, and is bound to bring a set filled with tunes like Maneater, Turn Off the Light, I’m Like a Bird, and Promiscuous.

This will be the singer’s Irish festival debut, and her first time performing in Ireland since Slane in 2000.

Kieran Hebden, AKA FOUR TET, will also bring his incredible show to close the main stage of Forbidden Fruit in 2024.

The electronic musician has had a standout year, which saw him close the Coachella main stage alongside collaborators Fred Again… & Skrillex, who he also shared the stage with at the likes of Madison Square Garden and Alexandra Palace.

The trio also collaborated on a song called “Baby Again..,” a new song that prominently samples Lil Baby and has been a floor filler.

Belfast’s electronic music duo BICEP are also returning to headline the festival for the second time, after a sensational post-covid sell-out in 2022.

Known for incredible audio-visual shows and standout sound, this year the BICEP boys present CHROMA, their audiovisual DJ Set at FF24.

Another notable addition to the lineup for 2024 is BARRY CAN’T SWIM.

Anyone who caught his live debut at All Together Now 2023 will know that his live show is exhilarating.

With his Vicar Street show selling out in minutes, he’s one of the hottest artists around right now – so this is not to be missed.

Check out the lineup announced so far below:

Pre-sale tickets & instalment options will go on sale from 9AM on Monday, November 27th.

You can sign-up for pre-sale access here. Tickets go on general sale at 9AM on Wednesday, November 29th

Tickets are priced from €129 including booking fee.

Check out their website for more information.