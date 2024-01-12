Ariana Grande marks her return to the music industry by releasing her first single in YEARS

Ariana Grande has sent fans into a frenzy by releasing her highly-anticipated new single Yes, And?

The artist teased new music in an Instagram post last week, and shared what appeared to be the artwork for her new track with the caption: “Yes, and? ♡ 1.12.”

Her latest track is an anthem of self-love and empowerment, as Ariana encourages listeners to “keep moving” and to take back control of the narrative in their lives.

The 30-year-old singer has not released new music since her sixth studio album Positions in October 2020.

Her song POV was the last solo single she released that hit radio in March 2021.

In her latest song, Ariana also appears to mention her controversial romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater as she remarked: “Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?”

According to TMZ, the songstress struck up a romance with the actor, who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical, earlier this year.

The actor is well-known in the Broadway scene, and landed a Tony Award nomination for his role in the stage production of SpongeBob Squarepants.

Sources have claimed they’ve been dating for several months, but didn’t start seeing each other until after Ariana split from her husband Dalton Gomez last January.

In her new song, Ariana encourages fans to find light in dark times as she sings: “Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind) / And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn on your light and be like / ‘Yes, and?'”

The singer also insists she’s done caring about what others think, as her lyrics state: “Now, I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life.”

Along with her dating life drama in recent months, Ariana has also faced body shaming and constant speculation about her weight loss in recent years.

She tells listeners: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine.”