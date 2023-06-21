WATCH: The trailer for the Zoey 101 sequel film is here

The trailer for the Zoey 101 spin-off film is here.

The original series aired for four seasons between 2005 and 2008.

The sequel film, titled Zoey 102, will see the original cast members Jamie Lynn Spears [Zoey], Sean Flynn [Chase], Christopher Massey [Michael], Erin Sanders [Quinn], Matthew Underwood [Logan], Jack Salvatore Jr. [Mark], and Abby Wilde [Stacey] reprise their roles.

The film will see former PCA students as they attend Quinn and Logan’s wedding.

Before the wedding, Zoey runs in to her ex-boyfriend Chase – and it turns out there are still some feelings involved.

Zoey 102 is set to be released on Paramount+ on July 27.

Watch the full trailer here: