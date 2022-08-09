WATCH: The official trailer for steamy Netflix film ‘The Next 365 Days’

The official trailer for steamy Netflix film ‘The Next 365 Days’ is here.

The first ‘365 Days’ movie was a huge success as it was in the daily Top 10 list on Netflix in over 90 countries around the world, and it was the fourth most searched film on Google globally in 2020.

The second film joined the streaming giant in April, and it followed Laura (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and her handsome mob boss husband Massimo (Michele Morrone).

The sequel included more steamy encounters, bitter jealousy, and dangerous betrayals as their new beginning was complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

The upcoming third film will see Laura and Massimo’s relationship hang in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

Check out the official trailer for the movie, which joins Netflix on August 19, below: