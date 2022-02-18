WATCH: The first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic – starring Austin Butler

The first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic has been released.

Austin Butler plays the legendary music icon in the film, alongside Tom Hanks who stars as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is set for release on June 24, 2022.