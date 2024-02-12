WATCH: The first teaser trailer for Wicked: Part One is finally here

The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Wicked: Part One was finally released on Sunday night.

The adaptation of the Broadway musical will be released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

The upcoming film is based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel and hit Broadway musical, which debuted starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz and will see Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) wrongfully cast as the wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt Wizard who rules the land.

Ariana Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch.

The film’s second instalment is set to arrive on December 25, 2025.

Jonathan Bailey (Fiyerio), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard) and Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible) are also set to star in the adaptation.

Directed by Jon M.Chu, the trailer gives fans a glimpse into what to expect ahead of it’s November release date.