WATCH: Netflix release the trailer for the final instalment in the ‘To All The Boys’ franchise

WATCH: Netflix release the trailer for the final instalment in the ‘To...

Netflix have released the official trailer for ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprised their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky for the third and final instalment to the popular teen rom-com.

When Peter is accepted into Stanford College and Lana is not, the couple must figure out what their future together holds.

In the trailer, Lana enjoys a trip to New York, later telling Peter: “I could really see myself living there,” to which he responds: “We both know what 3,000 miles would do to us.”

Lana wonders: “Will I look back in 20 years and wonder if I made the wrong choice?”

The official synopsis reads: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

To All The Boys: Always and Forever joins Netflix on February 12.