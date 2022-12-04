The ultimate list of movies to watch this Christmas- according to TikTok

Nearly 40% of Gen Z prefer searching for things on TikTok and Instagram over traditional search engines such as Google.
This means that more people than ever are using TikTok for discovery—especially when it comes to the media they consume.
Inspired by this, influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous decided to dig through the data to discover the ultimate list of the top 100 movies that everyone needs to watch at Christmas.
Ubiquitous took into account data from IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores, Letterboxd rankings, box office gross, and TikTok hashtag views to compile the list.
With everything from kid-friendly classics such as Home Alone and fan-favourite rom-coms to disturbing Christmas horrors like Krampus, this means you officially have a “data-backed” excuse to cuddle up on the couch with all the chocolate and treats you can find.
Take a look at the top 20 below:
Last Christmas
Runtime: 103 minutes
Year: 2019
IMDB Score: 6.5
TikTok Hashtag Views: 4,600,000,000
Home Alone
Runtime: 103 minutes
Year: 1990
IMDB Score: 7.7
TikTok Hashtag Views: 3,100,000,000
Shazam!
Runtime: 132 minutes
Year: 2019
IMDB Score: 7
TikTok Hashtag Views: 1,800,000,000
Jack Frost
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 1998
IMDB Score: 5.4
TikTok Hashtag Views: 939,800,000
Edward Scissorhands
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 1990
IMDB Score: 7.9
TikTok Hashtag Views: 660,200,000
Krampus
Runtime: 98 minutes
Year: 2015
IMDB Score: 6.2
TikTok Hashtag Views: 617,000,000
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Runtime: 76 minutes
Year: 1993
IMDB Score: 7.9
TikTok Hashtag Views: 432,800,000
Bad Santa
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2003
IMDB Score: 7.1
TikTok Hashtag Views: 296,600,000
Die Hard
Runtime: 132 minutes
Year: 1988
IMDB Score: 8.2
TikTok Hashtag Views: 272,100,000
Love Actually
Runtime: 135 minutes
Year: 2003
IMDB Score: 7.6
TikTok Hashtag Views: 246,000,000
Gremlins
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 1984
IMDB Score: 7.3
TikTok Hashtag Views: 163,300,000
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Runtime: 26 minutes
Year: 1966
IMDB Score: 8.3
TikTok Hashtag Views: 126,200,000
Happiest Season
Runtime: 102 minutes
Year: 2020
IMDB Score: 6.6
TikTok Hashtag Views: 117,500,000
The Holiday
Runtime: 136 minutes
Year: 2006
IMDB Score: 6.9
TikTok Hashtag Views: 113,300,000
Joyeux Noel
Runtime: 116 minutes
Year: 2005
IMDB Score: 7.7
TikTok Hashtag Views: 112,900,000
Scrooge
Runtime: 86 minutes
Year: 1951
IMDB Score: 8.1
TikTok Hashtag Views: 78,600,000
Why Him?
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2016
IMDB Score: 6.2
TikTok Hashtag Views: 74,800,000
Batman Returns
Runtime: 126 minutes
Year: 1992
IMDB Score: 7.1
TikTok Hashtag Views: 72,200,000
Better Watch Out
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 2016
IMDB Score: 6.5
TikTok Hashtag Views: 71,100,000
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Runtime: 48 minutes
Year: 1970
IMDB Score: 7.7
TikTok Hashtag Views: 70,000,000
Check out the full Ultimate list of Films here.