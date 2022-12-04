The ultimate list of movies to watch this Christmas- according to TikTok

Nearly 40% of Gen Z prefer searching for things on TikTok and Instagram over traditional search engines such as Google.

This means that more people than ever are using TikTok for discovery—especially when it comes to the media they consume.

Inspired by this, influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous decided to dig through the data to discover the ultimate list of the top 100 movies that everyone needs to watch at Christmas.

Ubiquitous took into account data from IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores, Letterboxd rankings, box office gross, and TikTok hashtag views to compile the list.

With everything from kid-friendly classics such as Home Alone and fan-favourite rom-coms to disturbing Christmas horrors like Krampus, this means you officially have a “data-backed” excuse to cuddle up on the couch with all the chocolate and treats you can find.

Take a look at the top 20 below:

Last Christmas

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 2019

IMDB Score: 6.5

TikTok Hashtag Views: 4,600,000,000

Home Alone

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 1990

IMDB Score: 7.7

TikTok Hashtag Views: 3,100,000,000

Shazam!

Runtime: 132 minutes

Year: 2019

IMDB Score: 7

TikTok Hashtag Views: 1,800,000,000

Jack Frost

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 1998

IMDB Score: 5.4

TikTok Hashtag Views: 939,800,000

Edward Scissorhands

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 1990

IMDB Score: 7.9

TikTok Hashtag Views: 660,200,000

Krampus

Runtime: 98 minutes

Year: 2015

IMDB Score: 6.2

TikTok Hashtag Views: 617,000,000

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Runtime: 76 minutes

Year: 1993

IMDB Score: 7.9

TikTok Hashtag Views: 432,800,000

Bad Santa

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2003

IMDB Score: 7.1

TikTok Hashtag Views: 296,600,000

Die Hard

Runtime: 132 minutes

Year: 1988

IMDB Score: 8.2

TikTok Hashtag Views: 272,100,000

Love Actually

Runtime: 135 minutes

Year: 2003

IMDB Score: 7.6

TikTok Hashtag Views: 246,000,000

Gremlins

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 1984

IMDB Score: 7.3

TikTok Hashtag Views: 163,300,000

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Runtime: 26 minutes

Year: 1966

IMDB Score: 8.3

TikTok Hashtag Views: 126,200,000

Happiest Season



Runtime: 102 minutes

Year: 2020

IMDB Score: 6.6

TikTok Hashtag Views: 117,500,000

The Holiday

Runtime: 136 minutes

Year: 2006

IMDB Score: 6.9

TikTok Hashtag Views: 113,300,000

Joyeux Noel

Runtime: 116 minutes

Year: 2005

IMDB Score: 7.7

TikTok Hashtag Views: 112,900,000

Scrooge

Runtime: 86 minutes

Year: 1951

IMDB Score: 8.1

TikTok Hashtag Views: 78,600,000

Why Him?

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2016

IMDB Score: 6.2

TikTok Hashtag Views: 74,800,000

Batman Returns

Runtime: 126 minutes

Year: 1992

IMDB Score: 7.1

TikTok Hashtag Views: 72,200,000

Better Watch Out

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2016

IMDB Score: 6.5

TikTok Hashtag Views: 71,100,000

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Runtime: 48 minutes

Year: 1970

IMDB Score: 7.7

TikTok Hashtag Views: 70,000,000

Check out the full Ultimate list of Films here.