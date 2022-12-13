The Top 10 Grossing Movies of 2022

There’s been a lot of great movies this year.

Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro has revealed the top 10 grossing films of 2022.

Take a look:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

Gross: $718,112,349

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gross: $411,331,607

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Gross: $409,945,480

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

4. Jurassic World: Dominion

Gross: $376,009,080

The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru

Gross: $369,500,210

The origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.

6. The Batman

Gross: $369,345,583

Robert Pattinson stars as Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

Gross: $343,256,830

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace.

But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gross: $190,872,904

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

9. Black Adam

Gross: $166,861,424

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (played by Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

10. Elvis

Gross: $151,040,048

This film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).