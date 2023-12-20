The BEST festive films to watch on Netflix this Christmas

Netflix has a wide range of some of the best festive feel-good films to watch this Christmas.

We have rounded up some of our favourites for you to enjoy with your friends and family over the holiday season.

Take a look at our list below:

The Holiday

This is a must see Christmas classic, if you haven’t already seen it yet!

Starring Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, Kate Winslet and Jude Law, this Christmas drama sees two women, suffering from boy problems, swap homes in each other’s countries, in a bid to escape both their problems.

This feel-good rom-com by Nancy Meyers, features Hans Zimmer’s classic score and will make you want to take a trip to that cottage in the English countryside.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

If you are looking for a film to watch with the family, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is the perfect suggestion!

The 2000 film starring Jim Carrey sees a cranky Grinch plot to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville – however his unlikely friendship a little girl, Cindy Lou Who, makes him have a change of heart.

This is a well-known classic that will have all the family in tears of laughter.

Holidate

Sloane (played by Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates.

But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other’s perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks.

This 2020 film is an easy watch, and holds the perfect balance of romance and comedy.

Christmas With The Coopers

When four generations of the Cooper family come together for their annual Christmas Eve celebration, a series of unexpected visitors and unlikely events turn the night upside down, leading them all towards a surprising rediscovery of family bonds and the spirit of Christmas.

This heartwarming comedy features a stellar cast – Amanda Seyfried, Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, Ed Helms, John Goodman, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Wilde and Marissa Tomei.

This is the perfect film to cosy up to with the family this Christmas!

Office Christmas Party

When the CEO, played by Jennifer Aniston, tries to close her hard-partying brother’s branch, he (T.J. Miller) and his Chief Technical Officer, portrayed by Jason Bateman, must rally their co-workers and host a major office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.

However, the party quickly gets out of hand…

If you are looking for a funny Christmas film, then look no further, Horrible Bosses alumni Jason and Jennifer will surely keep you entertained.

Falling For Christmas

Falling For Christmas is a new festive film that joined Netflix last Christmas

The film follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress, played by Lindsay Lohan, who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Love Hard

This lighthearted romantic-comedy, starring Nina Dobrev, follows a girl unlucky in love.

She soon falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished.

With many ups and downs, the festive film chronicles this LA girl’s attempt to find love.