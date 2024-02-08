Margot Robbie is set to star in her latest film alongside THIS Irish actor

Margot Robbie is set to star alongside Colin Farrell in her latest film.

The pair are attached to star in director Kogonada’s new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Deadline has reported that the plot details are still under wraps, however have described the film as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.”

Kogonada who is known for directing the Apple TV+ series Pachinko, will direct from an original script by Seth Reiss, who worked on The Menu.

The publication has reported that the film is scheduled to shoot in California this spring.

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin will produce the feature, along with Seth and Youree Henley.

Margot recently starred in the box-office hit Barbie, which received eight Oscar nominations and earned a whopping $1.4 billion at the box-office.

The Irish actor is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV series, Sugar which premieres on April 5.

Colin was also nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in 2023 for his role in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

However, the 47-year-old lost out to The Whale star Brendan Fraiser.