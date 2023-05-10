Mamma Mia producer gives update on highly anticipated third film

It’s official: Mamma Mia! 3 is in the works.

Judy Craymer, who produced the first two instalments in the franchise, told Deadline that the new script is “in its earliest stages”.

The 65-year-old also revealed that a plotline has been devised to include Meryl Streep’s character Donna – who died a number of years before the plot of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Judy told the publication: “There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back — and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna.”

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there.”

The first Mamma Mia! film was released in 2008, raking in over $611 million at the box office.

The movie boasted a star-studded cast – including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard, to name a few.

Ten years after the first film was released, the cast returned for a sequel – which followed the backstory of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, featuring a younger version of her played by Lily James.

The second movie was a huge hit, making a whopping €402 million at the box office.

To date, the Mamma Mia! stage shows, films and albums have grossed more than $4 billion.