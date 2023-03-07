How to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

It’s Oscars week!

The 95th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 12 with host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm.

Ahead of the awards show, we have listed the films up for Best Motion Picture and where you watch them.

Take a look:

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I.

Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

You can stream the Oscar-nominated film on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet all star in the sequel film.

The film is currently showing in cinemas across the country.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a fictional Irish island in 1923.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship. But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Elvis

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The critically acclaimed film is available to buy or rent from the Sky Store.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once tells the story of a Chinese immigrant who unwillingly gets embroiled in an epic adventure where she must connect different versions of herself in the parallel universe to stop someone who intends to harm the multiverse.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the film.

It is currently showing in cinemas across the country.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical movie loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s adolescence and first years as a filmmaker.

Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen star in the coming-of-age film.

You can catch the movie in cinemas across the country now.

Tár

Cate Blanchett stars as renowned musician Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career.

When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

Tár is now showing in cinemas across the country.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, which is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

You can stream the film on Paramount+.

Triangle of Sadness

Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson).

What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

Triangle of Sadness is being shown in cinemas across the country now.

Women Talking

The women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men. For years, the men have occasionally drugged the women and then raped them.

The truth comes out and the women talk about their new situation.

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand star in the film, which is available to watch in cinemas across the country.