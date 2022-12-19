Good news for fans of the Mamma Mia movies

It looks like a third Mamma Mia movie could be in the works…

Ol Parker, who directed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has teased plans for a third instalment of the ABBA-inspired musical films.

Speaking to Screenrant, the filmmaker confessed: “Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say.”

“The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too,” he continued.

“I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”

The first Mamma Mia! film was released in 2008, raking in over $611 million at the box office.

The movie boasted a star-studded cast – including Meryl Streep, Miranda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard, to name a few.

Ten years after the first film was released, the cast returned for a sequel – which followed the backstory of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, featuring a younger version of her played by Lily James.

The second movie was a huge hit, making a whopping €402 million at the box office.

Back in 2020, Judy Craymer also teased the possibility of a third movie.

The 65-year-old, who created the original stage musical with ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, produced the original film adaptation – and it’s sequel Here We Go Again.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Judy said: “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

Judy also revealed that new songs recorded for ABBA’s virtual reality stage show could feature in Mamma Mia 3.

Earlier this year, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the film franchise, said she wants to make a third Mamma Mia film before she turns 40.

The 36-year-old told Variety: “The plot doesn’t even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again.”

“I hope we do another one, but you know, no one’s talking to me. I know if you ask any of the others they’ll be like, ‘Sure, but it’s not going to happen.’ But then that’s what we said about the second one, and it was better than the first one!”

“If you’re a fan of the second one, you’re gonna be a fan of the third one regardless of the story. I don’t want to wait another 10 years! We should do it before I’m 40.”

“I’ll have two kids and still be married to Skye. We’ll go back to Greece and sing more songs, and Meryl [Streep] will be a ghost because she’s dead. Or maybe she comes back as Donna’s twin sister or something. She would have to do it.”

Amanda also said she’d love Cher to reprise her role as Sophie’s grandmother in the third film.

She said: “Oh my gosh, yeah, she’d be all over the third one. She had a lot of fun. What you see is what you get with her.”

“She’s amazing. Just a warm, talented person who’s always stayed on the ground and been really gracious.”