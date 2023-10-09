Everyone is saying the same thing about Phoebe Dynevor’s new Netflix movie Fair Play

Phoebe Dynevor’s new film Fair Play has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and fans.

With a review of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie seems to be calling to a lot of fans, especially women, who are falling in love with Phoebe’s character.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “An unexpected promotion at a cut throat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Since it premiered over the weekend, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the new flick.

One fan tweeted: “Fair Play is a tale of male insecurities and jealousy and female empowerment and ambitions.”

“It’s also one of the best films of the year. If you haven’t seen it yet definitely go and watch it. It’s on Netflix.”

Fair Play is a tale of male insecurities and jealousy and female empowerment and ambitions. It's also one of the best films of the year. If you haven't seen it yet definitely go and watch it. It's on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0ID8IdDDgf — ChancelorP (@chancelor_p) October 7, 2023

Many fans have praised the film’s portrayal of how male insecurities affect women, and how dating in the workplace is a bad idea.

One fan penned: “There’s a movie called Fair Play on Netflix. Everyone with serious career aspirations should watch it.”

Another wrote: “as a final message: never be in a relationship with a man who can’t stand that you are more successful than him and that’s why he treats you badly #fairplay.”

One fan explained the plot almost perfectly, as they wrote: “#FairPlay navigates female success/empowerment in the face of male insecurity and fragile ego in a harrowing, but raw way. Alden is scary good and Phoebe’s rage packs a punch. It doesn’t shy away from being dark, sexy, or explosive. It’ll leave you with a lot to think about.”

There’s a movie called Fair Play on Netflix. Everyone with serious career aspirations should watch it 🙂 — LAIKA (@laikasnewlife) October 8, 2023

as a final message: never be in a relationship with a man who can't stand that you are more successful than him and that's why he treats you badly #fairplay pic.twitter.com/5u2iUDthnd — M🪐 (@m_ensaturno) October 6, 2023

#FairPlay navigates female success/empowerment in the face of male insecurity and fragile ego in a harrowing, but raw way. Alden is scary good and Phoebe’s rage packs a punch. It doesn’t shy away from being dark, sexy, or explosive. It’ll leave you with a lot to think about. pic.twitter.com/5IiJBqBCcW — kristen hawley (@kristenahawley) October 4, 2023

Fans are also raving about Phoebe’s co-star in the movie, Alden Ehrenreich.

One fan wrote: “The director yelled ‘take two’ but Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich heard ‘rent was due’ and gave it their all #FairPlay #FairPlayNetflix.”

Another tweeted: “Holy hell this movie stressed the s*** out of me. It’s so good. #FairPlay on Netflix is a powerhouse, explosive debut by writer/director Chloe Domont. The cast is exceptional. I always liked Phoebe Dynevor on Younger, but WOW she tears the roof off the place in this film.”

The director yelled “take two” but Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich heard “rent was due” and gave it their all👌🏽👏🏽 #FairPlay #FairPlayNetflix pic.twitter.com/kP56Ws9lH4 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V/Loki/OFMD ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) October 8, 2023

Holy hell this movie stressed the shit out of me. It’s so good. #FairPlay on Netflix is a powerhouse, explosive debut by writer/director Chloe Domont. The cast is exceptional. I always liked Phoebe Dynevor on Younger, but WOW she tears the roof off the place in this film. pic.twitter.com/ErlkYCK0yf — Kristin Fairweather (@kfilm8) October 7, 2023

the levels of insane masterclass acting with phoebe dynevor & alden ehrenreich in this scene… y’all just do not understand #FairPlay pic.twitter.com/ms6wc5w372 — san. (@onizms) October 8, 2023

Fair Play is available to stream on Netflix.