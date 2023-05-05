Brad Pitt to drive on track at British GP as part of new Formula 1 movie

Brad Pitt is set to drive a Mercedes-designed car on track at the British Grand Prix this summer, as part of a new Formula 1 movie.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is assisting with the script for the untitled Apple Studios film – which is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick.

According to reports, Brad will play an F1 driver in the film, who emerges from retirement to compete alongside a rookie.

The movie will feature scenes filmed at a real-life Grand Prix, as Brad will drive an F2-adapted car on track at Silverstone this July.

The news was revealed by F1 reporter Will Buxton on social media, after he interviewed the film’s director.

He wrote: “What an honour to host the final panel of the day at F1 Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski. Their F1 movie sounds incredible.”

“They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year.”

“They’ve spent 18 months taking what they learnt on Top Gun: Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit,” he continued.

“A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That’s right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards.”

Buxton also confirmed that Lewis Hamilton is in “daily communication” with the team behind the movie.

“Lewis Hamilton is in daily communication and is advising on storyline and script to ensure it’s the most accurate racing film ever made,” he wrote.

“Joseph [Kosinki] says Frankenheimer’s Grand Prix (from 1966 – editor) is his biggest touchstone. Both he and Jerry are determined to make the most accurate, most impressive race movie anyone has ever seen.”

“Oh. And Tom Cruise has already offered to do some extra driving if they need him,” he added.