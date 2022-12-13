10 movie releases we’re excited for in 2023

While 2022 has been an incredible year for film, we’re ready for 2023!

From animated films, to new instalments in cult classic franchises, we’ve made a list of 10 movie releases we’re looking forward to over the next 12 months.

Take a look:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 15

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set for release on May 15 – six years after the last instalment in the franchise.

Chris Pratt [Peter Quill/Star-Lord], Zoe Saldana [Gamora], Dave Bautista [Drax the Destrouer], Karen Gillan [Nebula], Pom Klementieff [Mantis], Vin Diesel [Groot] and Bradley Cooper [Rocket Raccoon] will all reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, Will Poulter will star as Adam and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki will play Ayesha.

The Little Mermaid – May 26

Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid is set for a cinema release on May 26.

The film features Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Meanwhile iconic actress Melissa McCarthy will star as the treacherous sea witch Ursula.

Transformers : Rise of the Beasts – June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set for cinema release on June 9.

Fan-favourite characters such as Bumblebee, Optimus Prime will feature in the franchise’s seventh instalment.

Pete Davidson will star in the film as Mirage – an autobot who transforms into a Porsche 964, and Peter Dinklage will star as Scourge – the leader of the Terrorcon.

Elemental – June 16

Disney Pixar’s Elemental was announced at the D23 Expo back in September.

The animated film will be released in cinemas on June 16.

Elemental will star Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – June 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set for cinema release on June 30.

The highly anticipated film is the fifth instalment in the franchise.

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as the protagonist, and will star alongside well-known names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.

Barbie – July 21

Barbie is set to be released on July 21.

The film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The live-action movie will feature a score by Alexandre Desplat, who previously worked with Greta on 2019’s Little Women.

Dune: Part Two – November 3

The second instalment of Dune is set for release on November 3.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista will all reprise their roles in the franchise.

Meanwhile Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken will join the star-studded cast.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – November 17

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set for release on November 17.

The film is the fifth instalment in the franchise and is the prequel to 2012’s The Hunger Games.

It was first announced back in June 2019 that Lionsgate Motion Picture Group had partnered with author Suzanne Collins in regards to a novel adaptation.

Wonka – December 15

Wonka is set for cinema release on December 15.

The musical fantasy film features Timothée Chalamet as the title character Willy Wonka.

The star-studded cast includes The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Great British Bake Off’s Matt Lucas and Mr Bean’s Rowan Atkinson.

Peter Pan & Wendy – TBC

Peter Pan & Wendy is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023; however, a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

The Holiday actor Jude Law will play the infamous Captain Hook.

Meanwhile Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will play the film’s title characters Peter Pan and Wendy Darling.