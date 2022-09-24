Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram, amid her rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 27-year-old model was linked to the 47-year-old actor earlier this month, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

Most recently, the rumoured couples were papped together at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, Gigi appeared to confirm that she and Zayn were still on good terms following their split last October.

The former couple celebrated their daughter Khai’s second birthday, and the model then credited her ex-boyfriend for throwing their little girl “the best party”, as she shared photos from the bash on Instagram.

In one photo, Khai can be seen in a pink tie-dye dress, reaching for something on the table her cake was on.”

Gigi captioned the post: “Her baba threw her the best party @zayn.”

However, Zayn has since unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

The news comes amid reports Gigi’s newly dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Page Six, Leo and Gigi are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE magazine reported that Leo is “definitely pursuing” supermodel Gigi.

While a source said they weren’t “dating” just yet, the insider said they are “getting to know each other.”

If Leo and Gigi become an item, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.