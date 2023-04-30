You won’t BELIEVE how much it costs to attend the Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala will take place in New York City on Monday, May 1.

The star-studded fundraising gala, which is hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is often referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out”.

This year’s event will honour the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

The gala raises millions for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the sale of tickets.

Designers and brands buy tables at the event and fill them with celebrities they are styling, but the celebs must first be approved by Anna Wintour.

According to Page Six, tickets for this year’s Met Gala cost a whopping $50,000 per person.

A source told the publication that tickets cost $30,000 per person last year, and that some donors are passing up on attending this year’s gala because of the price increase.

This year’s event hosts include Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.

