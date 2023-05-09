You won’t believe how much Beyoncé could earn from her upcoming Renaissance tour.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, and will be the singer’s first world tour in seven years.

According to Forbes, the tour could gross up to $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.

The publication explains that the estimate is based on “optimistic” assumptions on the number of fans buying tickets and a high average ticket price of $700.

The estimate also includes the “considerable share” of merchandise proceeds Beyoncé will take home, and the tour expenses she will have to pay.

Although the songstress is performing several UK and European dates as part of her tour, she has not announced a date in Ireland – leaving fans devastated.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE last year.

The album includes tracks Break My Soul, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

You can listen to RENAISSANCE on Spotify here.