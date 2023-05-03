Yellowstone star Kevin Costner splits from wife after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have split, after 18 years of marriage.

A rep for the actor, who is best known for playing John Dutton in Yellowstone, confirmed the news in a statement to E! News on Tuesday.

They said: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kevin and Christine are seeking joint custody of their three children – Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Kevin, 68, is also the father of four adult children from previous relationships.

Kevin and Christine tied the knot at his Colorado ranch back in 2004.

According to TMZ, Christine cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.