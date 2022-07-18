Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie welcomes third child with wife Maria

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie has welcomed his third child with his wife Maria.

The actor, who played Justin Russo in the Disney Channel show, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

He wrote: “IT’S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am. Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha.”

He continued: “She stuck to her plan l and had a drug free birth and I couldn’t be more in awe of her! Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it.”

“#vitabella #deogratias and a huge shout out to our nurses Morgan and Sofia and our midwife Katy! Y’all are spectacular and thank you to all the nurses out there we appreciate you.”

David and Maria got married in 2017, and they are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Pia Henrie, and their 19-month-old son, James Henrie.