Will Smith opens up about ‘tumultuous’ relationship with wife Jada

Will Smith has opened up about his “tumultuous” relationship with his wife Jada.

Ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir Worthy, which hits shelves earlier this week, the Madagascar actress made a number of bombshell revelations about their 26-year marriage.

Jada revealed she and Will secretly split seven years ago, admitting she no longer lives with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, as she moved out of their shared home and bought her own place.

Despite being separated from Will since 2016, Jada said the pair have no plans to divorce.

In her recent interviews promoting her memoir, the 52-year-old has also spoken out about that Oscars slap, and claimed Chris Rock once asked her out amid rumours she and Will had called it quits.

Speaking at the Baltimore leg of Jada’s Worthy book tour, Will explained he wanted to come “and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me”.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor described their relationship as “very long and tumultuous” over the last 30 years.

“We call it ‘brutiful,'” Will explained. “It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

Elsewhere, the Men in Black actor described their relationship as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love”.

“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he shared.

“I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world – all of the awards, all of the money, the family -everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

Will explained his dreams were “largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices,” and credited his wife with supporting him both personally and professionally, while helping raise their two children Willow and Jaden, and his son Trey – whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

“Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them?” Will said.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”