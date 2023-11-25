Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hint at reconciliation after seven year separation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have hinted at a reconciliation between the pair after news recently broke of the pair’s separation.

This comes after Jada revealed she’s been separated from her husband Will for seven years.

The Hollywood couple, who share two children, tied the knot in 1997.

The estranged husband and wife spent Thanksgiving together where they shared holiday posts to their respective social media accounts – with Will planting a kiss on Jada.

In the family portraits snapped by Alan Silfen, the longtime couple lovingly wrap their arms around each other.

The I Am Legend actor captioned his images: “Best Thanksgiving Ever! (That’s Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

In Jada’s post to her 11.3 million followers, the actress wrote: “A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨ I hope yours was as well♥️✨ #gratitude.”

In the photos, the Smith family posed for a series of snaps alongside Will’s son, Trey, 30, and the two children the star’s share together – Jayden, 25, and Willow, 23.

They were also accompanied by Will and Jada’s extended family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

This comes after Jada revealed in an interview with PEOPLE last month, that her and Will are “still figuring out” their relationship, after secretly separating in 2016.

She said: “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

The 52-year-old added that the couple still have “deep love for each other”, and said that while they are no longer romantically together, no permanent decision has been made regarding the future of their marriage.