WATCH: The dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is here

The dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is here.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are back for another season, as well as “friend of” the housewives Kathy Hilton.

They will be joined by newcomers Sheree Zampino, who is the ex-wife of Will Smith and a close pal of Garcelle, and Diana Jenkins.

In the explosive trailer, Sutton tells Diana: “I think you’re a soulless person,” to which she responds: “You need a new villain? Here I am.”

There also appears to have been a falling out between sisters Kyle and Kathy, with Lisa telling Kathy: “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

Kyle tells her older sister through tears: “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Amid Erika’s recent legal battles, some of the housewives express their concern about her drinking.

Garcelle says: “The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy”, while Lisa adds: “You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can’t do both.”

Erika is also seen snapping at Crystal, telling her: “You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it’s cool. I don’t give a f**k about anybody else but me.”

The teaser also gives a glimpse at the emotional moments following the home invasion at Dorit’s home back in October. Through tears, she recalls: “‘Please, I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me. Please, please, please.'” Dorit’s husband PK cries: “I can’t stand the fact I wasn’t there.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres on May 11 at 8pm on Bravo, and it will also be available to watch on hayu in the UK and Ireland.

Check out the full trailer below: