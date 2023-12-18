WATCH: Taylor Swift drops F bomb at Travis Kelce’s football game

Taylor Swift attended her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s football game on Sunday, and her reaction to a moment in his game has gone viral.

The star was spotted venting her frustration as her boyfriend dropped a pass in the endzone.

The cameras then darted to the songstress who exclaimed: “F***!”

Screaming “..the f**k??!” Looking for a pass interference call. Took Taylor Swift 3 months to become like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/0fXrj8j1I9 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 17, 2023

The 34-year-old also appeared to say: “I wanna see [the play] back.”

This is the seventh time this season the Cruel Singer has been spotted in attendance at her boyfriend’s games.

Her father, Scott Swift was also in attendance, as was her close friend and Haim member, Alana Haim.

The songstress’ father even brought out her birthday cake for her friends in the box, after Taylor recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

A host of her famous friends were present for the star’s birthday celebrations, including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zoe Kravitz, but there was no sign of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The songstress started the night in Outer Haven on the Lower East Side, before moving to the exclusive nightclub, The Box.

Sharing photos from the occasion on Instagram, the Cruel Summer singer wrote: “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A source told PEOPLE that Travis was unable to attend the NYC party as he is in Kansas City for mandatory NFL practice, however, another source has told the Daily Mail that he is “really excited” to celebrate with her.

Earlier on Wednesday, the pop star received a huge delivery of two dozen pink peonies to her Manhattan penthouse, which fans speculate were sent by her boyfriend.