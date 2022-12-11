WATCH: Selena Gomez crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short’s SNL monologue

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosted the popular show on December 10 and during their monologue, they roasted each other over pretend eulogies.

Steve joked: “Marty did not want to be cremated – too late!”

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/WtPDftW3gg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

The Father of the Bride star ended his fake eulogy by saying: “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?”

Selena, who stars alongside the pair in Only Murders In The Building, then appeared on stage and said: “What about me?”

Also in their monologue, Martin made reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive new Netflix docuseries.

He said: “Steve, we are like Harry and Meghan. No one’s rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

Meanwhile, Steve joked: “Working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer. Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”

steve & marty & selena! pic.twitter.com/WErkkZCQTr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022