WATCH: Selena Gomez crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short’s SNL monologue

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.
Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosted the popular show on December 10 and during their monologue, they roasted each other over pretend eulogies.
Steve joked: “Marty did not want to be cremated – too late!”
The Father of the Bride star ended his fake eulogy by saying: “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?”
Selena, who stars alongside the pair in Only Murders In The Building, then appeared on stage and said: “What about me?”
Also in their monologue, Martin made reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive new Netflix docuseries.
He said: “Steve, we are like Harry and Meghan. No one’s rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”
Meanwhile, Steve joked: “Working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer. Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”
