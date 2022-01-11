WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears as he pays tribute to Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his friend, Bob Saget, on his late-night talk show.

In his opening monologue on Monday night, the TV presenter got emotional as he addressed Bob’s unexpected passing on Sunday, at the age of 65.

Jimmy said: “If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest’.”

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest.”

“I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

The 54-year-old continued: “He was so funny, and I’m not talking about Full House, or America’s Funniest Home Videos, or stand-up comedy or movies. I mean, funny for real.”

“Like, when you walked into a party [and] you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you’d go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.”

“There were people he didn’t like. He kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person.”

“He was very kind to everyone, and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him,” he said.

Jimmy then recalled the time Bob appeared on his chat show with his Full House co-star John Stamos in 2017 to honour the late Don Rickles.

Breaking down in tears, he said: “We never imagined that four and a half years later, we’d be talking about…”

“I’m sorry, I taped this, like, 14 times. I just… anyway, we had a beautiful conversation that night. You could see when John and Bob were talking about how much they loved Don how much they loved each other.”

Jimmy finished his tribute by playing a clip from the episode, before adding: “We love you, Bob.”

The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on January 9, just hours after he performed a stand-up gig.

Bob was best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, and for narrating How I Met Your Mother as the future Ted Mosby.

The actor’s cause of his death has not yet been made public.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, and his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer – who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.