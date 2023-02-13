WATCH: A$AP Rocky supports pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the Super Bowl half-time show

A$AP Rocky was a proud boyfriend as he watched his girlfriend Rihanna headline the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old sang some of her biggest hits during the epic live performance, and also announced her pregnancy live on stage.

In a sweet video shared by the NFL, A$AP is seen filming his girlfriend from the crowd, as he smiles and dances while she sings Diamonds.

Speaking ahead of her performance, the rapper told Apple Music 1 last month: “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man.”

“I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last May and they are now expecting baby number two.