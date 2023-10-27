Vanessa Hudgens celebrates her upcoming wedding with funeral themed bachelorette party

Vanessa Hudgens has celebrated her upcoming wedding with a funeral-themed bachelorette party.

The former Disney star got engaged to her beau Cole Tucker back in February.

In the spirit of spooky season, the star opted for a funeral-themed occasion, where her closest six girlfriends dressed in black, while Vanessa dawned a floor-length white dress.

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA.

The following Valentine’s Day, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The High School Musical alum and the athlete made their red carpet debut together at the AFI Opening Night Gala in November 2021, for the premiere of her critically acclaimed film film Tick, Tick… Boom!

The 34-year-old recently gathered her close friends which included fellow actresses Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp to celebrate in Aspen, Colorado.

To mark the fun-filled occasion, the actress and singer posted a series of snaps to her Instagram account.

Every October, the High School Musical star transforms her Instagram account, solely uploading black-and-white images in order to mark spooky season.

The actress sported a beautiful veil which had the initials, ‘VH’ and ‘CT’ sewn in.

Accompanied by a heart, it presumably reads as, “Vanessa Hudgens loves Cole Tucker.”

Fans of the star took to Vanessa’s comments to admire her look.

“Corpse Bride too easy,” one person responded in the comment section.

“Wanna bet she’s getting married on Halloween 🎃🤪🤩,” another, who changed the subject, chimed in.