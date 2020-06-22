Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe – as she celebrates daughter Capri’s first birthday

Their youngest daughter just celebrated her first birthday

Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe – as she celebrates daughter...

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri Kobe’s first birthday this weekend, nearly five months after the death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her one-year-old daughter, sharing a throwback photograph of her with her “dearly missed” husband cradling the baby.

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!” Vanessa captioned the post.

“God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

Vanessa also shared photographs from her daughter’s special day, where Capri posed beside a Disney princess castle birthday cake.

Daughters Natalia and Bianka were also present on the day, all posing in pink for the birthday celebrations.

Vanessa and Kobe welcome their fourth daughter last June, with basketball star Kobe sharing the news to his Instagram: “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed.”

Basketball star Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed when their helicopter crashed in January this year.

The seven other passengers on the flight were also killed.

Last week, Vanessa went to Congress hoping to pass the “Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Saftey Act”.

“I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country,” she said in a statement to CNN.

“I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation.”

