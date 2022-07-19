Usher shares update on Justin Bieber’s health after his recent Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Usher has shared an update on Justin Bieber’s health, after his recent Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

On June 10, Justin posted a shocking video in which he revealed he had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder – which causes temporary paralysis of the face.

In an interview with Extra, the singer’s longtime friend Usher updated fans on Justin’s health.

Justin Bieber via Instagram: "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers" pic.twitter.com/itS0nrsq94 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 10, 2022

He said: “He is doing great, seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

After his diagnosis, Justin was forced to postpone the remainder off his US dates on his Justice World Tour so he could take time for himself and recover.

In the interview with Extra, Usher went on the praise the Canadian native singer’s career through the years.

He said: “[Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of, and I am still a part of [his journey] to this day, as a friend.”

The two stars have been musically linked since 2009, when Usher appeared on Justin’s 2009 song ‘Just Dance’.

Usher has also been on songs like 2010 ‘Somebody to love (Remix’ and 2021 ‘Peaches (Remix).

The ‘Yeah!’ singer also told the outlet that a performer’s life “comes with a great deal of pressure.”

“As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand,” he added.