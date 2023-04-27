US chat show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

US chat show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

A family spokesperson told TMZ that the father-of-one passed away this morning at his home in the Chicago area.

He famously hosted his popular talk show from 1991 until 2018, and also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.

Jerry Springer has passed away at 79 Gen X and Millennials grew up watching his supremely entertaining shows when they stayed home sick from school He was an American cultural icon If his show was around today, he’d have billions of viral views Rest in Peace Jerry pic.twitter.com/h5EZkhAkcS — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 27, 2023

Family friend Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

“Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.'”