Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

US chat show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

US chat show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

A family spokesperson told TMZ that the father-of-one passed away this morning at his home in the Chicago area.

He famously hosted his popular talk show from 1991 until 2018, and also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.

Family friend Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

“Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.'”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us